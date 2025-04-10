Legislative Package Comes After Fatal Explosion

HARRISBURG – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank is proposing a three bill package in the aftermath of the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading that claimed seven lives. The National Transportation Safety Board conducted an investigation and released a final report which provided several recommendations. One bill would modify the Underground Utility Line Protection Law to require all owners and operators of pipelines transporting steam or other high-temperature materials located in public rights-of-way to register their assets with the PA One Call System. The second bill would clarify that confidential security information disclosure restrictions do not apply to the National Transportation Safety Board when it is conducting an accident investigation. The third would require the installation of natural gas alarms that meet the specifications of National Fire Protection Association in businesses, residences, and other buildings where people congregate that could be affected by a natural gas leak. Schwank is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the legislative package.