Legislative Package Addresses PA Forest Fires

HARRISBURG – Three bills are being introduced in response to an increase in forest fires in PA. Rep. Michael Stender of Montour & Northumberland Counties said the bills he will introduce are designed to enhance PA’s ability to combat wildfires, strengthen our forest fire response infrastructure, and ensure the safety of all Pennsylvanians. The first would elevate the chief forest fire warden to the level of Deputy Secretary within the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to ensure greater support for wildfire prevention and response efforts. The second would require DCNR to reimburse local forest fire wardens for training, fire investigations, prescribed burns, and public outreach. His third bill would mandate an annual report from the chief forest fire warden to the General Assembly, providing updates on wildfire prevention efforts and the state’s progress in combating forest fires.