Legislative Package Addresses PA Data Center Growth

HARRISBURG – A package of bills will be introduced by Luzerne County Rep. Jamie Walsh aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the rapid expansion of large data centers across the state. Walsh noted data centers use large amounts of electricity and water to operate. That raises questions about whether the state’s existing power grid and water systems can support the projected demand without pushing added costs onto residential ratepayers. At the same time, residents have expressed frustration that decisions are being made without sufficient transparency or community input. The GOP lawmaker says his legislative package is modeled on proposals from other states and would establish clear and reasonable standards to ensure data center development in PA occurs responsibly, transparently, and with real community involvement. The proposals are not anti-technology. They are pro-community and pro-taxpayer, grounded in the simple idea that long-term development must serve the public interest and provide real benefits to local communities. Walsh added that as PA positions itself in the center of the national AI and data center economy, now is the time to make sure we have the proper guardrails in place to protect our citizens and our communities.