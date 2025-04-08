Legislation Would Study “Forever Chemical” Effects

HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Rep. Brenda Pugh has introduced a bill that would direct the PA Department of Environmental Protection to conduct a study to better understand the potential risks that so-called “forever chemicals” pose to the environment, food and water supply, and potential mitigation measures to reduce these chemical levels. The chemicals can persist in the environment, water, air, soil and even the human body for long periods of time. An analysis of data from the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that at least 95% of Americans have such chemicals in their bodies. Many studies have found that exposure to the chemicals can have serious impacts on human health. House Bill 1116 has been referred to the Environmental and Natural Resources Protection Committee.