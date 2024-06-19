Legislation Would Impact Travel Service Websites

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Arvind Venkat has introduced legislation that would prohibit travel service websites from hiking prices at the last minute and moments before customers in PA make their payment. House Bill 2321 would forbid travel services, defined as any form of transportation that is available to the public for purchase through an Internet website or application, from changing service prices for at least 30 minutes from when the consumer first visits the Internet website. If a price change must be instituted, the travel service would be required to inform customers five minutes prior to the 30-minute window expiring. Venkat said travel companies playing a game of bait-and-switch with prospective consumers is not only deceptive at face value, but they risk losing considerable revenue due to such tactics. The bottom line is that people want to pay the price advertised on a website and the bill would benefit the individuals looking to travel and the companies who market those opportunities. The bill is now before the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, & Utilities Committee.