Legislation Would Ban Use Of Tax Dollars On Ballot Questions

HARRISBURG – After learning the City of Johnstown spent thousands of dollars in city funds to advocate for changes to the city charter, Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns is moving to introduce legislation that would ban the use of public funds to influence voters on election ballot questions. Burns says that local governments and public officials should not be using public dollars to campaign, especially when it relates to questions that impact local government. The proposal would still allow public bodies to aid voters by providing neutral, educational facts about a ballot question, ensuring that voters have access to unbiased information. Burns is currently seeking co-sponsors for his measure.