Legislation Toughens Cyber-Security In State Government

HARRISBURG – The state Senate approved legislation spearheaded by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill to fortify the cyber-security defenses of PA’s information technology contracts. With cyber-attacks increasing on state government, the legislation would set cyber-security standards for IT procurement within state government. Multiple state agencies have been subject to cyber-attacks and data breaches, which are a significant risk to the valuable data of every Pennsylvanian. Such attacks impacted the Departments of Labor and Industry, Human Services, Education, Health and, most recently, the PA court system. Senate Bill 745 mandates that any acquisition of computer hardware by the state must adhere to the National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines for computer security. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.