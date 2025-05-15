Legislation To Protect Firefighters’ Income Advances

HARRISBURG – The House Finance Committee approved legislation that would exempt income tax on length-of-service awards for volunteer firefighters, according to state Reps. Joe Kerwin and Justin Fleming, who introduced the bipartisan bill. House Bill 1306 would exclude contributions to length-of-service award programs from the definition of income under the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax.

The representatives said they feel these award programs not only honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women who keep Pennsylvania safe, but also provide a retention incentive. They are concerned contributions made by a fire company to a volunteer firefighter through a length-of-service award program can currently be considered compensation and taxed as income. The bill now advances to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

REP. JUSTIN FLEMMING