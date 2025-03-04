Legislation To Combat Opioid Overdoses In Schools

HARRISBURG – New legislation aims to save lives and advance the conversation on opioid addiction. House bill 803 has been proposed by PA state Representative Robert Freeman in an effort to require high schools to have Narcan available onsite in order to swiftly respond to overdoses on school grounds. Under the legislation, the Department of Education and the Department of Health would be tasked with establishing policies for providing and maintaining Narcan at schools, as well as training teachers, nurses, and other school staff members in administering Narcan effectively to save lives. Staff at the schools that are considered qualified to administer Narcan would also be immune to criminal prosecution, would not be subject to professional review, and would not be held liable for civil damages for any acts of omission, according to the legislation. This bill, according to Freeman, is now expected for referral to the House Education Committee to be considered.