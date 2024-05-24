Legislation Targeting AI “Deepfake” Images Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Harrisburg have introduced legislation to combat “deepfake” images of minors and child porn generated by artificial intelligence or AI. Recently, some websites have published realistic AI-generated images of non-consenting adults, as well as children. The images may be artificial, but are created by using data and images from real individuals and children. While the unauthorized dissemination of an intimate image is unlawful in PA, the law does not specially address the usage of AI deepfake technology to create and disseminate an intimate image of a non-consenting person. Senate Bill 1213 would make it clear that the use of AI deepfake technology to create pornographic images of an individual without their consent is prohibited. It will also prohibit the use of deepfake technology to create child pornography.