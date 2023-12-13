Legislation Tackles Antisemitism In PA Education System

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Republicans announced an upcoming package of bills aimed at combating antisemitism in PA’s education system. Allegheny County Rep. Rob Mercuri is sponsoring legislation to require institutions of higher education receiving state taxpayer funds to recognize antisemitism and calls for the genocide of the Jewish people as bullying, harassment, and intimidation as part of the institution’s code of conduct. Bucks County Rep. Kristin Marcell is sponsoring legislation requiring curriculum transparency in Holocaust education occurring in schools and noted that parents and the community deserve to know how these events are being taught in PA schools. Bucks County Rep. Joe Hogan is authoring a resolution declaring Nov. 9, 2024, as Antisemitism Awareness and Education Day in PA. That date also coincides with the International Day Against Fascism. The lawmakers are circulating co-sponsorship memos seeking support of their measures.