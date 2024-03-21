Legislation Supports Flexible Work Arrangements

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians who work for an employer in another state would have greater flexibility under a bill approved by the state Senate Finance Committee.The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the temporary suspension of regulations impacting PA residents who worked from home for companies based outside of the state. York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill’s legislation seeks to permanently codify this exception, allowing employees to work from home for up to 50% of the year without triggering the Corporate Net Income Tax. Senate Bill 416 aims to alleviate tax-related burdens and enable Pennsylvanians to fully benefit from the remote work options offered by their employers. The legislation will go to the full Senate for consideration.