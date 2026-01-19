Legislation Strengthens Local Government Transparency/Accountability

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be forthcoming from Lackawanna County Sen. Rosemary Brown which will provide employment eligibility requirements for PA local government officials, who resign post-election or choose to retire and look to obtain a paid position within the same municipality. Current state law allows a municipal elected official to resign and immediately apply for or accept a paid position within the same municipality. Brown noted that this practice can undermine voter intent, raise concerns about backroom arrangements, and diminish the accountability expected in public service. The legislation would require a one-year waiting period before a municipal elected official may apply for or accept a compensated position within the same municipality after resigning or retiring. The one-year window would apply regardless of whether the official resigned mid-term or completed their service. Brown is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support for her proposal.