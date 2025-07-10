Legislation Strengthening Abuse Protections Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation to strengthen the enforcement of Protection from Abuse orders was officially signed into law by the governor. Act 23 of 2025 provides vital improvements to the way PA courts and law enforcement handle domestic violence protection orders. The new law addresses several key issues that have undermined the effectiveness of PFAs, including confusion about who is authorized to serve orders and inconsistent reimbursement when police departments perform this work. In some communities, particularly smaller jurisdictions, local police were serving PFA orders without receiving compensation, putting a strain on both budgets and staffing. Now, state and local police will be reimbursed for their efforts, helping to remove barriers to swift and consistent enforcement.