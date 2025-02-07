Legislation Signed Into Law To Fight Avian Flu

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed legislation into law which will help in the fight against the avian flu. House Bill 324 updates the Poultry Technician Licensure Law to allow legal residents to become Certified Poultry Technicians upon completion of a PA Department of Agriculture training course. This will help more farm workers who are here legally receive the credentials needed to become Certified Poultry Technicians – a critical update that will support the ongoing work to prevent the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and protect Pennsylvania agriculture.