Legislation Safeguards PA Healthcare Systems

HARRISBURG – State Senator Tim Kearney, and state Rep Lisa Borowski, both Delaware County Democrats, formally introduced companion legislation aimed at protecting Pennsylvania healthcare services and facilities from the harmful effects of unchecked corporate ownership in the healthcare industry. The pair of bills, Senate Bill 322 and House Bill 1460, will grant the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General authority to oversee hospital mergers, acquisitions, and major financial transactions that may jeopardize patient access and public health. Both bills will also prohibit healthcare sale-leaseback agreements by private equity firms, require healthcare entities to submit detailed financial and operational disclosures before completing major transactions and allow deals to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. With the bills introduced, Kearney and Borowski expect legislative action to begin when the legislature reconvenes in Harrisburg the first week of June.