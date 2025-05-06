Legislation Returns Budget Surplus To Taxpayers

HARRISBURG – In response to PA’s multi-year budget surplus and continued growth of the Rainy Day Fund, Allegheny County Rep. Valerie Gaydos introduced House Bill 1362 to establish the 2025 Taxpayer Surplus Refund Program, aimed at returning excess state revenues directly to taxpayers. Gaydos said PA has worked hard to create a substantial surplus. Rather than use these funds to create new, unsustainable government programs that would burden citizens for years to come, we should return the surplus to PA taxpayers. Her proposal would create a one-time refund program to distribute surplus dollars fairly among residents. Depending on the final surplus amount, each eligible taxpayer could receive hundreds of dollars in refunds. Gaydos criticized the governor’s recent budget, which includes using the state surplus and Rainy Day Fund to fund new expenses. She said their purpose is to serve as a safety net and buffer against unexpected revenue shortfalls. It is not intended to create new expenses. House Bill 1362 is currently awaiting committee referral.