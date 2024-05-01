Legislation Reduces Outdated Regulations On Landline Telephone Companies

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Communications and Technology Committee approved a measure authored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill that would modernize the state’s Public Utility Code to reflect the changing landscape of landline telephone companies in PA. Under Senate Bill 85, the PUC would still maintain oversight regarding customer complaints, 911 service, and other critical functions of landline telephone companies; however, it would waive certain sections that were established when landline telephone companies were a monopoly for voice service. Today, landline companies provide less than 10% of total voice service in PA. The bill moves to the full state Senate.