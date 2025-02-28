HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Butler & Lawrence Counties has introduced legislation aimed at protecting the rights of parents and guardians in the medical decision-making process for their minor children. House Bill 720 would require health care professionals or facilities to notify parents before placing a do-not-resuscitate or DNR order on any patient under the age of 18. The law would also require written or oral consent from at least one parent or guardian before a DNR order can be issued. Bernstine said his bill is designed to ensure no parent is kept in the dark when it comes to life-altering decisions for their children. The legislation has been referred to the House Health Committee for further consideration.
Legislation Protects Parental Rights In Medical Decisions For Minor Children
by Greg Barton | Feb 28, 2025 | Uncategorized | 0 comments