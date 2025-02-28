Legislation Protects Parental Rights In Medical Decisions For Minor Children

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Butler & Lawrence Counties has introduced legislation aimed at protecting the rights of parents and guardians in the medical decision-making process for their minor children. House Bill 720 would require health care professionals or facilities to notify parents before placing a do-not-resuscitate or DNR order on any patient under the age of 18. The law would also require written or oral consent from at least one parent or guardian before a DNR order can be issued. Bernstine said his bill is designed to ensure no parent is kept in the dark when it comes to life-altering decisions for their children. The legislation has been referred to the House Health Committee for further consideration.