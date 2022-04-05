Legislation Protects Consumers Against Predatory Rent-To-Own Companies

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Chris Rabb is planning to introduce legislation that would ensure protections for low-income consumers from becoming victims of predatory and abusive rent-to-own contracts with corporate chains who use the criminal court system as retribution. Rabb says rent-to-own companies often resort to using the taxpayer-subsidized criminal court system in lieu of a collection agency to recover money from low-income individuals who can no longer afford to make payments and who are unable to cover the costs of effective legal counsel. The legislation would make sure these predatory practices would be prohibited.