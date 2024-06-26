Legislation Prohibiting State Agencies From Assisting Campaign Events

HARRISBURG – House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said today he will be introducing legislation to make it illegal for state agencies and other state governmental organizations to provide assistance for campaign events that advocate for the election or defeat of political candidates. Cutler said, “As the nation moves closer to a heated general election, we have seen repeated instances of state taxpayer resources going to the assistance of campaign events held at the State Capitol. The use of state taxpayer assets, including employees in the official conduct of their duties, is grossly inappropriate and unethical.” According to the legislation, any public official or state government employee who approves an expenditure or use of taxpayer assets in furtherance of a campaign event will be subject to a civil penalty of between $2,500 and $25,000 in addition to being barred from state government employment for a period of not less than two years. In addition to the legislation, Cutler offered the proposal as an amendment to House Bill 2403, but it was ruled out of order by the Speaker.