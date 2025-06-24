Legislation Offered To Support Early Childhood Educators

HARRISBURG – A legislative proposal creating a pilot program to support a pipeline to train the next generation of early education teachers is coming from Bucks County Reps. Joe Hogan and Shelby Labs. The pilot program would use local career and technical high schools and dual enrollment opportunities at community colleges. Enrolled students would graduate high school and be qualified to work in an early childhood care setting the day after they graduate. Scholarships would be awarded to high school students who are dual enrolled in a qualified early childhood education program. When they graduate, they will have earned an associate’s degree and the required certifications at no direct cost to the student. As a condition of the scholarship, students would agree to teach for a specified period at a qualified early education facility. The lawmakers say the early childhood education workforce is in crisis. Utilizing dual enrollment programs across PA will help to address the workforce shortage in early childhood education, as well as help our teacher shortage in K-12 education. The legislation is awaiting the assignment of a bill number and assignment to a committee.