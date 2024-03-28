Legislation Names State Candy Of PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation naming the official state candy of PA. House Bill 1030 would designate Hershey’s Kisses as the state candy of PA. It would join other state symbols like the state animal (white-tailed deer) and state flower (mountain laurel). In 2019, 20 high-schoolers obtained state amphibian status for the Eastern hellbender salamander. A group of students from Council Rock School District in Bucks County first started advocating for the Hershey’s Kisses when they were in eighth grade. Now 11th-graders, the students came to the Capitol for the House vote. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.