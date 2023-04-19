Legislation Limits CDC & WHO Influence In PA

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties is introducing legislation to prohibit the jurisdiction of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization within the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 618 states that neither organization may be used for justification for any requirement or coercion for wearing a mask, receiving a vaccine, or medical testing. The organizations will be clearly prohibited from implementing any rules, regulations, or laws within PA. Mastriano said Pennsylvanians will never forget having their constitutional rights trampled upon by unelected bureaucrats from outside our state and outside of our nation during COVID. The Wolf Administration referred to CDC and WHO guidance for their oppressive business lockdowns, school shutdowns, and mask mandates. Mastriano added his bill will ensure that in the future, the CDC and WHO will never have that kind of influence over PA ever again.