Legislation Keeps Illegal Aliens From Getting PA Driver Licenses

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Donna Scheuren is proposing legislation putting a constitutional amendment before Pennsylvanians that, if passed, would bar illegal aliens from having driver licenses. The Republican lawmaker mentioned numerous accounts of illegal aliens with driver licenses involved in fatal crashes and carjackings that have claimed innocent lives. Last month, U.S.Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice was suing New York for issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants and hindering the enforcement of federal immigration laws by preventing immigration officials from accessing the vehicle records of illegal immigrants. Scheuren’s measure, House Bill 927 is before the PA House Transportation Committee.