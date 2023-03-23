Legislation Improves Curriculum Transparency In PA Schools

HARRISBURG –PA parents would be empowered to have an active role in oversight of what their children are taught in schools under a bill introduced by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams and Franklin Counties. Senate Bill 340 would require schools to post on a publicly accessible website an internet link or title from every textbook used, a course syllabus, and the state academic standards for each instructional course offered. To ensure parents are aware of any changes throughout the school year, schools would be required to update the information no later than 30 days after any revision. Mastriano said transparency is key to ensuring that all parents have a seat at the table and can make their voice heard on issues that impact their children. Schools should be focused on teaching our children how to think, not what to think. Senate Bill 340 has been referred to the state Senate Education Committee.