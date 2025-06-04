Legislation Improves Access To Stroke Resources

HARRISBURG – State senators in Harrisburg unanimously passed a bill which focuses on improving access to resources for those impacted by strokes. According to the Center for Disease Control, strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. Each year, over 795,000 people experience a stroke – with 610,000 of those being first or new strokes. Senate Bill 411 will establish a statewide stroke registry administered and maintained by the PA Department of Health. The registry would help deliver resources to emergency medical service providers, hospital stroke teams, and other healthcare providers to ensure high quality stroke care for patients. The American Heart Association, which supports the bill, has been championing stroke registries to improve patient outcomes.