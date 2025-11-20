Legislation Impacts Disabled Veterans’ Hunting Licenses

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed a bill that would close an unintended gap in PA’s existing free hunting license program for disabled veterans. Currently, only veterans who suffered injuries during combat and were deemed 100% disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are eligible for free hunting licenses. Partially disabled veterans may purchase discounted licenses. Those who suffered service-connected injuries outside of combat, such as in training, non-combat operations, peacetime duties or other hazardous activities are not currently eligible for a discount. Senate Bill 1020 would expand eligibility so that all 100% disabled veterans qualify for a free hunting license, regardless of how or where their service-connected injuries occurred. It would also maintain discounted licenses for partially disabled veterans. The bill now moves to the state House.