Legislation Helps With Wheelchair Maintenance

HARRISBURG – Research shows that more than 50% of wheelchairs break down in the first six months after they are fitted to their user. For some, that rate is even higher, with one study citing up to 88% of veterans who use a wheelchair needing a repair in the same six-month window. Lackawanna County Rep. Bridget Kosierowski is proposing legislation which would require that wheelchair users in PA, whether publicly or privately insured, have access to two wheelchair maintenance well-visits per year covered by their insurance. It would also require each existing user and new user to be notified annually of their right to these two well-visits. Wheelchairs are a lifeline to independence, and for individuals that rely on their wheelchair, ill-fitting, damaged parts can leave them stranded and isolated while they wait for repairs. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support is being circulated.