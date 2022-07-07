Legislation Helps Military Children Going To PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Military children would have an easier time when moving into PA school districts under a bill approved by the state House. Under current law, to enroll a student in school, a school district must request proof of residency. That means students of military families who are transferring on official military permanent change of station orders are not eligible to register in classes, enroll in specialized academic programs, or submit their names in lotteries for charter or magnet schools until they are physically located within the district boundaries. House Bill 1813 would waive proof of residency requirements by directing school districts to allow a child whose parent or guardian is an active duty member of the U.S. Armed Forces and has received official military orders to transfer into or within PA, to enroll in the district prior to establishing residency by providing a copy of the official military orders to the district and proof of the parent or guardian’s intention to move into the district. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.