Legislation Ensures Restroom Access For Truck Drivers

HARRISBURG – Rep. Jason Silvis of Westmoreland, Armstrong & Indiana Counties proposed legislation to require truck drivers access to restrooms when picking up or dropping off a shipment. House Bill 2465 requires retail establishments, shippers, receivers, and terminal operators to give truck drivers access to indoor or portable toilets during regular business hours. Those who fail to provide access would be issued a written violation for a first offense and a $300 fine for each subsequent offense. Silvis, who has a CDL, said before COVID, access to restrooms was a problem for drivers who cannot easily park at a gas station due to the size of their rigs. In addition, many times they are forced to wait in their trucks for hours for their turn to unload or be reloaded. Access to bathrooms is a sanitary issue that needs to be addressed. His bill is before the PA House Transportation Committee.