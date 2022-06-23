Legislation Credits PA Dentists For Charitable Volunteerism

HARRISBURG – Continuing educational credits would be given to dentists who volunteer at free clinics and charity events under a bill passed by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1173 would allow professionals to claim up to three hours served at a volunteer clinic or a charitable event as continuing education credit. Bill sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin said he believes this type of volunteerism should be encouraged and its value should be properly recognized. He added that these volunteer opportunities provide critical access to under-served populations who often fall through the cracks in our existing health care system. The bill now moves to the state House.