Legislation Aims To Lower Event Ticket Prices In PA

HARRISBURG, PA – Dauphin County republican representative Thomas Mehaffie is working on a bi-partisan effort to help Pennsylvanians save money by limiting fees on re-sold event tickets. Mehaffie and Philadelphia democratic representative Mary Isaacson have made plans to introduce legislation that would cap fees on tickets for both buyers and sellers at 5%, in a time when fees on re-sold tickets can be as high as 55%, particularly in cases such as Sunday’s Super Bowl. The goal is to make attending events from sports to concerts more affordable, while still allowing ticket resellers to make a reasonable profit.

