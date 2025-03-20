Legislation Addresses Public Benefits In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would address access to public benefits has been introduced by Luzerne County Rep. Brenda Pugh. Her legislation stipulates that PA’s public benefits are not to be provided to anyone unlawfully present in this country. She says various public assistance programs established by PA are an agreement to support individuals and families who have lawfully joined our communities. Extending these benefits to illegal immigrants cannot be justified, especially with our state facing daunting fiscal challenges. House Bill 931 would require persons obtaining public benefits to show identification or provide a signed affidavit which indicates lawful residency in the Commonwealth. Anyone attempting to obtain benefits without the proper citizenship verification would be subject to a third-degree felony. The bill was referred to the House Human Services Committee.