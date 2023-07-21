Legislation Addresses Food Insecurity For Older Adults/Adults With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced two bills to address food insecurity among older adults and adults with disabilities. An estimated 5.5 million Americans over the age of 60 face food insecurity, while adults with disabilities are twice as likely to be food insecure than adults without disabilities. The Senior Nutrition Task Force Act would create a federal inter-agency task force led by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will identify ways to combat food insecurity among older adults and adults with disabilities. The task force will be required to produce a report on recommendations to foster coordination across federal nutrition programs. The Tools for Ensuring Access to Meals or TEAM Act will establish a new nationwide pilot program to address hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition among older adults and adults with disabilities. It will provide $5 million to award grants to non-profits, local aging and disability service providers, and government entities to pilot innovative models that promote access and participation in federal nutrition programs.