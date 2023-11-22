Legislation Addresses Blight In PA

HARRISBURG – A bill which will allow municipalities to create a blighted and vacant property registration program and impose penalties on those in violation, has successfully passed the state House. Under House Bill 775, a municipality may impose and collect, by ordinance, a vacant and blighted property registration fee. Municipalities implementing a blighted and vacant property registration program would establish a process for removal of properties from the registry and disclose that process to the owner. Registration fees would be imposed on the owner of the vacant and blighted property annually at $500 one year from the date on which the property was listed up to $5,000 nine or more years from the date on which the property was listed. The bill also outlines further penalties for a homeowner who fails to pay the registration fees. If the property is brought into compliance within 12 months or sold to an entity that brings the property into compliance, the fee would be waived. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.