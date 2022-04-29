Legal Pot/Males On Women’s Teams/Education & Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Efforts are underway in PA to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters want to raise revenue for the state through the sale of marijuana while others warn about the dangers to our health and safety. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President Michael Geer talking about the push for legalizing pot and the money coming to influence lawmakers to get it here. Geer also discusses legislation protecting women from biological males identifying as women from playing women’s sports along with parents getting more involved in their children’s education and other family related issues. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”