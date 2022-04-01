Lebanon Shooting Victims Identified

LEBANON – The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and Mayor Sherry Capello have identified the police officers involved in a Thursday shooting. Four officers responded to a domestic call at a home in the 1100 block of Forest Street around 3:30 p.m.when gunfire broke out killing one officer and injuring two others. The deceased officer was identified as 63-year-old Lt. William Lebo, a 40-year veteran of the department who was planning to retire May 1. The injured were 32-year-old Officer Ryan Adams and 32-year-old Officer Derek Underkoffler. Both are in stable condition. The D.A. identified the shooter as 34-year-old Travis Shaud of Lebanon, who was shot and killed by authorities after he broke into the residence of a family member. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. Shaud had a prior criminal record and has suffered from mental health issues. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Tips may also be submitted via email at lebanonda.org.