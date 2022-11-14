Lebanon Salvation Army In Need Of Angels

LEBANON – The Lebanon Salvation Army is seeking participants to join them this holiday season through the Angel Tree program. Currently there are 400 families in need of Angels. The program works this way: persons request a tag from the Lebanon Salvation Army or visit a participating business or church to pick up a tag, shop for a specific child in need based on the requested items on the tag, and return the gifts back to the Lebanon Salvation Army. The Army will then distribute the gifts to the respective families. Another variation of the Angel Tree program is Adopt-a-Family, where participants can choose to “adopt” an entire family and purchase gifts for them, as well as provide groceries for a special Christmas Day Meal. The Lebanon Salvation Army expects to serve over 600 families this year, compared to 500 families served last year. For more information, you can call 717-273-2655.