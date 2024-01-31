Lebanon Post Office Building Named For Fallen Officer

WASHINGTON, DC – Legislation which would rename the post office at 101 South 8th Street in Lebanon as the “Lt. William D. Lebo Post Office Building” has passed unanimously in the U.S. House. H.R. 3865 was introduced by area Congressman Dan Meuser and co-sponsored by PA’s entire House delegation. Lebo of the Lebanon City Police Department lost his life in the line of duty on March 31, 2022, while responding to a domestic-related burglary. He was a 40-year veteran of the department and was just 30 days from retirement at the time of his passing. Meuser welcomed the Lebo familyand Lebanon City officials to Washington, DC and said it was his hope that renaming the post office will serve as a lasting recognition of his remarkable life and legacy during which he always put service above self. The legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration before being signed into law by the President.