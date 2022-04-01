Lebanon Police Officer Killed/Two Others Injured During Domestic Call

LEBANON (AP) – The mayor of Lebanon says one of the town’s police officers has been killed and two others injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Mayor Sherry Capello said the three officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Forest Street at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit. Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals. One was pronounced dead. A second is in critical, but stable condition, and a third was in stable condition. Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner says the suspected shooter, a 34-year-old Lebanon man, was also killed.