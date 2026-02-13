Lebanon Mother Charged With Child Endangerment

LEBANON – A Lebanon woman was taken into custody upon the conclusion of a Lebanon Police Department investigation into a report of a found child. The child was reported to be found standing in a roadway in the 900 block of Chestnut Street around 5:40 pm on February 7. The child was reported to be wearing only shorts and shoes, unsupervised, in the extreme cold weather. Once the child was located, it appeared the child was exhibiting physical symptoms consistent with exposure to cold weather. 41-year-old Georgia Bare, the child’s mother, was charged with endangering the welfare of children. She was released on $5,000 bail.