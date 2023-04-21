Lebanon Man Charged With Extortion

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced yesterday John Zayas, age 34, of Lebanon, was charged in a criminal information on April 7, 2023, with extortion by interstate communication. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges between September 5, 2022 and October 20, 2022, in Lebanon County, Zayas attempted to extort money from a victim, through communications containing threats to injure the reputation of the victim. This case was investigated by the FBI. The maximum penalty under federal law for the extortion offense charged in the information is imprisonment for two years, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.