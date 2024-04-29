Lebanon County Silo Collapse Claims Life

LEBANON COUNTY – A silo collapse in Lebanon County has claimed a life. Authorities responded to the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road in South Annville Township around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Rescue crews say one person was inside the silo at the time of the collapse. A K-9 unit called to the scene was able to located the victim. A portion of a barn next to the silo also collapsed. The silo was full at the time of the collapse. The name of the victim was not yet released by authorities. Officials are not yet sure what caused the collapse.