Lebanon County Pedestrian Hit & Run Investigated

LEBANON COUNTY – A pedestrian hit and run in Lebanon County is under investigation. On December 19th at 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East Main Street and South Manheim Street in Annville for an accident. The subject vehicle fled the scene heading south on South Manheim Street. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital. Police say the vehicle was described as a silver SUV, possibly a Buick, with a rounded back end. The driver is described as a white male, about 5’10”, skinny, with brown hair and a bushy beard and mustache. The operator was also seen wearing an all black chefs or kitchen outfit. It is unknown if the vehicle has any damage to the front end as a result of the accident. Anyone in the area that has cameras that see East Main or South Manheim Street in the area is asked to review them for possible footage of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Western Lebanon County Regional Police at 717-838-8188 or by submitting a tip via their Crimewatch page.