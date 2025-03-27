Lebanon County Man Arrested For Shooting Ex-Wife

LEBANON COUNTY – A Lebanon County man was arrested after an attack on his ex-wife. On March 25 around 5:17 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of North 7th Street in North Lebanon Township for a domestic disturbance. Officers found a 55-year-old woman shot multiple times. The investigation revealed her ex-husband, 62-year-old Darrell Long of Jonestown, broke into her home while she was sleeping. Long struck her in the head with a pistol, then shot her multiple times before fleeing the home. She was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. Long turned himself into police later in the evening and admitted to burglarizing the home, assaulting, and shooting his ex-wife. Long was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, and harassment. Long was arraigned and transported to Lebanon County Prison.