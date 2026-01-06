Lebanon County Lawmaker To Run Again

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond announced that he will be seeking re-election to the PA General Assembly in 2026. A life-long Lebanon County resident, Diamond believes his efforts have been successful in providing Lebanon County values in Harrisburg. The Republican lawmaker plans to actively continue to pursue legislation to eliminate property taxes, establish medical freedom as a constitutional right, and regulate “skill games” in the Commonwealth, as well as maintain his solid conservative record on issues such as life, firearms rights, and fiscal responsibility. Diamond serves the 102nd District.