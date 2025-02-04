Lebanon County Lawmaker Proposes Ending PA Property Taxes

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond is proposing legislation which would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot so voters can decide whether to eliminate all property taxes in the Commonwealth. The constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would abolish all PA property taxes as of July 1, 2030. Article I Section 2 of the Constitution guarantees the right of the people to make such decisions, and the legislation will facilitate their ability to do so. By setting a definitive timeline, the General Assembly will have ample opportunity to authorize new funding mechanisms to replace the revenue that property taxes generate to fund schools, counties, and municipalities. Diamond says we can also use this opportunity to fix what’s broken with PA’s other antiquated systems of taxation. The Republican lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of his legislation.