Lebanon County Lawmaker Glad For Gaming Board Withdrawal

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond commended the PA Gaming Control Board for withdrawing plans to pursue automatic removal from the self-exclusion list that casinos use when prohibiting problem gamblers. Diamond, the GOP Chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, called the withdrawal of the proposed regulation a huge win for the protection of problem gamblers and counselors and mental health professionals who work to ensure that problem gamblers get the help they need. Self-exclusion allows someone to request to be excluded from legalized gambling activities in PA. The person can select to be on the exclusion list for one year, five years, or a lifetime. Diamond added that removing someone from the self-exclusion list without their request makes it more likely that person is unprotected from further gambling addiction and financial and emotional harm.