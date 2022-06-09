Lebanon County Lawmaker Diagnosed With Cancer

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond has learned he has a treatable form of prostate cancer. The Republican lawmaker released a statement saying he will undergo a procedure today and will be working from home and voting remotely during his recovery. He added, “I am grateful that my doctors caught this cancer quickly and have worked with me to plan a treatment schedule that will address my medical issues and allow me to serve the people of the 102nd District.” Diamond encouraged Pennsylvanians to make sure they schedule regular checkups with their doctors and be aware of screening guidelines so early detection and treatment can be possible. He also asked for prayers at this time.